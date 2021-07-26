Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Susquehanna

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.