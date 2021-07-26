JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pearson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

