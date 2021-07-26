Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 333,303.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canon by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Canon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 548.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CAJ stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.38. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

