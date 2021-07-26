National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report $26.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $34.20 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 551.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $195.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $213.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $393.01 million, with estimates ranging from $370.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

NCMI opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 1.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 60.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 83,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

