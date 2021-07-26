Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.