JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,740 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 54.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 70.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBB opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.09. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 4.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

