Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VAPO stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $609.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -1.61.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.