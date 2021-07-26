JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $26.78 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.