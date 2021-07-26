UBS Group AG Acquires New Holdings in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

