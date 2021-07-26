Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,507.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $989.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.