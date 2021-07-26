UBS Group AG Invests $116,000 in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

MASS stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.18. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $889.43 million and a PE ratio of -26.27.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

