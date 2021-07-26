UBS Group AG Buys 4,241 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,552 shares of company stock valued at $490,425. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

