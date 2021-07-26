UBS Group AG Has $121,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $10,663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 149,598 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

