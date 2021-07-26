UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.78 on Monday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

