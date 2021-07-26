Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Givaudan stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

