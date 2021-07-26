UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.56 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $485.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

