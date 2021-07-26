Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.18.

NYSE AA opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

