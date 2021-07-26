Repligen (RGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.210-2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.21-2.28 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $209.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.77. Repligen has a 12 month low of $131.91 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

