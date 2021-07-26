Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.