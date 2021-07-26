Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Plains stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21.
In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
