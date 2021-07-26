Cactus (WHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

