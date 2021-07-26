Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

COF opened at $160.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.00. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

