Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cheuvreux lowered Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Daimler has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.