JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $65.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

