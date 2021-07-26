Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $66,511,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.