KeyCorp Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $424.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $424.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.32.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $380.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.24. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $381.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

