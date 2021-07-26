Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Financial Contrast

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gladstone Land 0 2 3 0 2.60

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.20%. Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.43%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $226.97 million 1.12 -$105.26 million ($0.93) -5.62 Gladstone Land $57.03 million 12.19 $4.93 million $0.64 37.00

Gladstone Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -48.84% -33.64% -5.57% Gladstone Land -1.29% -0.21% -0.08%

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

