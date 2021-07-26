Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $178.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.21.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $146.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

