Credit Suisse Group Raises Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $178.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. COKER & PALMER restated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.