$247.67 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $247.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.60 million to $252.40 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $75.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $957.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $985.05 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.93.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.