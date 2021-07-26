Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.31.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of DAR opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.16. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

