OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OCANF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OceanaGold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

OCANF opened at $1.79 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

