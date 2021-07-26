NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6979 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

