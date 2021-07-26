Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$26.16” Price Target for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 target price on AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.58.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

