BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Real Matters (TSE:REAL) a C$18.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Real Matters (TSE:REAL) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.70.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$15.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,668,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,226,596.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,946.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

