Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $160.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.