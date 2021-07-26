Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$80.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.22.

PD stock opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$15.80 and a 1 year high of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.04.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

