First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFWM opened at $21.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

