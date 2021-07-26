First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCF opened at $13.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

