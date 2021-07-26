Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

