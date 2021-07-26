United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of UAL opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -13.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $28,889,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

