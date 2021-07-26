TD Securities Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,965,490 shares of company stock worth $198,283,207. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.