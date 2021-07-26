Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.76 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.65 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.72 on Monday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.96.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

