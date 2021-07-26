Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.39 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $677.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 117,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.