Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.88.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.92. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

