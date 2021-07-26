Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.88.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.92. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
