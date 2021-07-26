Bank of America Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

