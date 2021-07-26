National Bankshares Analysts Give Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) a $110.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

