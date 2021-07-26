RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
