Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

TRMLF opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

