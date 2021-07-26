Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) vs. Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Financial Survey

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarantus BioScience has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Amarantus BioScience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Amarantus BioScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 134.20%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amarantus BioScience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Amarantus BioScience shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Amarantus BioScience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Amarantus BioScience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 2,067.18 -$51.34 million ($1.90) -2.37 Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amarantus BioScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Amarantus BioScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.26% -54.05% Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Amarantus BioScience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

