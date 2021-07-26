Canaccord Genuity Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $195.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

